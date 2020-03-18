Karan Johar's Birthday Note For Mom Hiroo Johar Is Filled With Love!

Karan Johar is quite close to his mother, Hiroo Johar and the filmmaker never misses a chance to express his love for her. In fact, he even named one of his twins, Roohi after her. On her 77th birthday today, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director penned a special birthday message for her on social media.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of himself and his mom from what looks like a photoshoot, KJo wrote, "The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!" He also posted a bunch of heart emojis with this message.

Reacting to Karan's birthday post, many celebrities from the film industry also wished their 'Hiroo aunty'. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday Hiroo Aunty 🔥😘❤️😍." "Happy birthday hiroo aunty ❤️❤️," wrote Sanjay Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Happy Birthday dear Hiroo aunty ! Have a lovely day with loads of love 💕💕💕🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️." Dino Morea wrote, "Happy birthday Hiroo Aunty 🤗🤗."

In various interviews, Karan has credited his mom for helping and guiding him through parenting the two kids- Yash and Roohi.

In an interview with HT Brunch, the filmmaker had said that the day he brought his twins home from the hospital was "etched in (his) memory" forever.

He was quoted as saying, "Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu - but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her. I took my babies straight into the room where my father's picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life."

Speaking about work, Karan Johar is all set to return back to direction after a long gap with his period drama Takht. The multi-starrer boosts of an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

