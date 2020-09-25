Karan Johar Issues Official Statement: Slams Drug Consumption Allegations

Karan Johar, the Bollywood filmmaker has finally issued an official statement, against the drug consumption allegations. The director-producer took to his official social media pages to release his statement on the ongoing controversy. In his statement, Karan Johar has stated that he does not consume narcotics, or promote the consumption of any such substance.

The filmmaker pointed out that he had clarified that the allegations against him are false, in 2019 itself. Karan Johar has added that some media platforms are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party, that was held at his residence on July 28, 2019.

He further added that he does not consume narcotics or promote or encourage the consumption of the same. Karan Johar has also made it clear that Anubhav Chopra and Kshitij Prasad are not his close aides, as a few media channels suggested recently. The filmmaker stated that either he or Dharma Productions are not responsible for what people do in their personal lives. He concluded the official statement, suggesting that he will move legally against this baseless attack on him, to protect his rights, if the media did not restrain from spreading false allegations.

Read Karan Johar's official statement here:

Karan Johar's colleagues and friends from Bollywood, including director Punit Malhotra and former actress Amrita Arora, extended their support to the filmmaker by commenting on his social media post.