Karan Johar Summoned By NCB In Bollywood Drugs Case For His Party Video That Went Viral

Karan Johar is the latest member of tinsel town to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bollywood drugs case. The NCB has summoned the Bollywood filmmaker and producer in connection with a 2019 party video that he had shared on social media.

The viral video had come under severe scrutiny, as it led to people suggesting that the Bollywood stars who attended it were consuming narcotics at the party. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint with the central agency and had requested them to look into it.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed the news to Filmibeat in a statement: "The notice has been given with respect to the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent."

As per sources, Karan Johar has to respond to the notice by December 18, 2020. A Republic TV report also added that the director may not have to appear at the NCB office in person. He may instead be asked to tender an explanation over the video.

It must be recalled that in an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar had opened up about the speculation and stated, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness...would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all? I am not stupid."

More recently, Karan had sent out another clarification in a video message, stating that no drugs were consumed at his party.

