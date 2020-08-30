Lata Mangeshkar's Residential Building Sealed After Residents Test Positive For COVID-19?

According to a few media reports, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s residential building Prabhu Kunj in Mumbai has been sealed by the BMC officials as a precautionary measure as it houses quite a few senior citizens. A TOI report had also speculated that approximately 11 residents of Prabhu Kunj may have tested positive for COVID19.

However, the legendary singer’s family has now released an official statement stating that the singer and her family are safe.

An excerpt from the official note said, "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhu Kunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to cooperate and support social distancing.”

The singer’s family also urged everyone to not react to any hearsay on the health of the veteran singer. “Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society, in unison are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe," said the note.

For the unversed, just last week, Lata Mangeshkar had posted a picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on her Instagram account. Check out the post below:

