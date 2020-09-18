Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Wax Statue Unveiled In West Bengal; See Pictures
Amid online petitions by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for his wax statue at Madam Tussauds London, Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol, West Bengal paid an ode to the late actor in his own way. He immortalized Sushant by creating a wax statue of the actor at his museum.
Have A Look At Sushant's Wax Statue
The wax statue of the late actor, bearing his charismatic smile, is seen dressed in a white tee and black track pants, paired with a denim jacket.
Sukanto Roy Says He Admired Sushant A Lot
Sukanto Roy was quoted as saying by ANI, "I liked him (Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum." He further added, "However, if Sushant's family requests for his statue, I will make a new one."
Earlier, Sushant's Family Had Made An Announcement About Setting Up A Foundation In His Name
Sushant's family had released a statement in which they mentioned, "To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise was a huge shock for his family, fans and the film industry. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating his death case.
