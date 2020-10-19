Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Is An Acting Powerhouse

Netflix has dropped the full-length trailer of its upcoming comedy thriller titled Ludo. The trailer gives a glimpse at Abhishek Bachchan as a kidnapper, Rajkummar Rao who is going to break out his first love's husband from jail, Pankaj Tripathi as a don and Aditya Roy Kapur as a doctor of "Mongolian art in Mughal architecture". The film will also see more characters facing massive trouble in their lives, which will all collide thanks to the butterfly effect.

The makers are yet to release a confirmed streaming date for the film. While sharing the trailer on Twitter, Netflix India's official Twitter account wrote, "The time has come to roll the dice. Which house are you betting on?"

The 2 minutes, 47 second trailer shows Abhishek playing a naive kidnapper who can also be seen having fun with the kidnapped kid. Rajkummar Rao then introduces himself as an 'Aashiq Bechara', who is approached by his long lost love, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to help her find her husband. Meanwhile, lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra are not on the same page about life.

We also see Pankaj Tripathi falling through ceilings and raising the bar with his acting skills. While talking about the film, director Anurag Basu had told Filmfare, "It's a crazy fun ride. It's a ride just like ludo (the board game). There are four stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has dark humour, romance and crime. All the stars have done a brilliant job, be it Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapur is a big surprise; he surprised the whole unit actually."

The movie's official synopsis reads, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances."

