memes-on-karan-johar-flood-twitter-as-manjinder-s-sirsa-files-complaint-with-ncb-against-him

Once again, filmmaker Karan Johar's name is trending on Twitter and the micro-blogging site is flooded with memes on him. It all started when National Spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the federal agency to investigate into an alleged 'drug party' video which was hosted by Karan and was shared on his Instagram page. In the video, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, etc., were seen enjoying the bash at Karan's residence.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted, "@karanjohar chooses to flee instead of coming out clean on drug issue. A guilty conscience always looks for an escape route."

For the unversed, earlier today, Karan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids- Yash and Roohi. Reportedly, the Johars flew to Goa. On a related note, earlier this month, Deepika Padukone also flew to Goa to shoot Shakun Batra's next which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is bankrolled by none other than Karan Johar, and it might be the reason behind Karan's visit to Goa.

Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day on Twitter as they can't stop sharing memes on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

'FIR filed against #KaranJohar and other actors for Hosting Drug Party at his Mumbai home' !!



Kangana after getting this news be like pic.twitter.com/l16AkGtAhD — Deepika Padukone (@JNUwaliAunty) September 16, 2020

When I saw #KaranJohar is trending on twitter

Karan Johar😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Y8bKdmj1k — Suyash Singh Parihar (@ThakurSahab_108) September 9, 2020

#KaranJohar Leaves Town with his family after FIR filed against him for hosting "drug party"



Karan johar be like : pic.twitter.com/aQBAAe7wby — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) September 16, 2020

Sirsa has filed a fresh complaint against Karan Johar for drug parties...



Le Memers...



#KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/rpSPHiB0tV — Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) September 16, 2020

This is the reaction SSR fans when they heard this news that case filed against Karan Johar for drug party. #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/6E8xj6RA7o — AB (@AjayAb28489674) September 16, 2020

Manjinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against #KaranJohar and he might be arrested😎



Meanwhile #KaranJohar be like...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7coxniEJL5 — 👑BINOD Ki Maa Ka RASODA👑 (@Rahul___Kar) September 16, 2020

people r busy abusing #karanjohar for hosting drug parties

le jaya bachchan right now :- 😂#JayaBachchanShamlessLady#ShameOnJayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/53qMuIDIGB — Aditya jha (@j08123778_jha) September 16, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Gets Dragged Into Jaya Bachchan's Controversy As Her Pic With Disha Salian Goes Viral