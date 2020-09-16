    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Memes On Karan Johar Flood Twitter As Manjinder S Sirsa Files Complaint With NCB Against Him

      By Filmibeat Desk
      |

      Once again, filmmaker Karan Johar's name is trending on Twitter and the micro-blogging site is flooded with memes on him. It all started when National Spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the federal agency to investigate into an alleged 'drug party' video which was hosted by Karan and was shared on his Instagram page. In the video, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, etc., were seen enjoying the bash at Karan's residence.

      Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted, "@karanjohar chooses to flee instead of coming out clean on drug issue. A guilty conscience always looks for an escape route."

      memes-on-karan-johar-flood-twitter-as-manjinder-s-sirsa-files-complaint-with-ncb-against-him

      For the unversed, earlier today, Karan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids- Yash and Roohi. Reportedly, the Johars flew to Goa. On a related note, earlier this month, Deepika Padukone also flew to Goa to shoot Shakun Batra's next which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is bankrolled by none other than Karan Johar, and it might be the reason behind Karan's visit to Goa.

      Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day on Twitter as they can't stop sharing memes on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

      Aishwarya Rai Gets Dragged Into Jaya Bachchan's Controversy As Her Pic With Disha Salian Goes Viral

      Read more about: karan johar
      Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 18:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X