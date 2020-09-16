Memes On Karan Johar Flood Twitter As Manjinder S Sirsa Files Complaint With NCB Against Him
Once again, filmmaker Karan Johar's name is trending on Twitter and the micro-blogging site is flooded with memes on him. It all started when National Spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the federal agency to investigate into an alleged 'drug party' video which was hosted by Karan and was shared on his Instagram page. In the video, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, etc., were seen enjoying the bash at Karan's residence.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted, "@karanjohar chooses to flee instead of coming out clean on drug issue. A guilty conscience always looks for an escape route."
For the unversed, earlier today, Karan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids- Yash and Roohi. Reportedly, the Johars flew to Goa. On a related note, earlier this month, Deepika Padukone also flew to Goa to shoot Shakun Batra's next which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is bankrolled by none other than Karan Johar, and it might be the reason behind Karan's visit to Goa.
Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day on Twitter as they can't stop sharing memes on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.
'FIR filed against #KaranJohar and other actors for Hosting Drug Party at his Mumbai home' !!— Deepika Padukone (@JNUwaliAunty) September 16, 2020
Kangana after getting this news be like pic.twitter.com/l16AkGtAhD
When I saw #KaranJohar is trending on twitter— Suyash Singh Parihar (@ThakurSahab_108) September 9, 2020
Karan Johar😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Y8bKdmj1k
#KaranJohar Leaves Town with his family after FIR filed against him for hosting "drug party"— Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) September 16, 2020
Karan johar be like : pic.twitter.com/aQBAAe7wby
#KaranJohar trending...— Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) September 16, 2020
Me & boys be like pic.twitter.com/hJZEwal6Vz
Sirsa has filed a fresh complaint against Karan Johar for drug parties...— Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) September 16, 2020
Le Memers...
#KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/rpSPHiB0tV
Case filed against #KaranJohar for holding a 'drug party'.#KaranJohar defending himself be like: pic.twitter.com/hHsvqDYHA0— _sH@sHi_🇮🇳 (@_shashi_says) September 16, 2020
Me after seeing that #KaranJohar is trending: pic.twitter.com/m6GhUlvIQa— CP 💫 (@Savageee365) September 16, 2020
This is the reaction SSR fans when they heard this news that case filed against Karan Johar for drug party. #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/6E8xj6RA7o— AB (@AjayAb28489674) September 16, 2020
Manjinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against #KaranJohar and he might be arrested😎— 👑BINOD Ki Maa Ka RASODA👑 (@Rahul___Kar) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile #KaranJohar be like...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7coxniEJL5
people r busy abusing #karanjohar for hosting drug parties— Aditya jha (@j08123778_jha) September 16, 2020
le jaya bachchan right now :- 😂#JayaBachchanShamlessLady#ShameOnJayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/53qMuIDIGB
