Narcotics Control Bureau Director Rakesh Asthana: ED Found That Drugs Were Supplied To Rhea, Sushant

NCB Director Reveals ED's Findings

NCB director Rakesh Asthana was quoted as saying, "We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant."

NCB To Probe Drug Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

He further added that the NCB will be joining the investigation as well. "An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned," Asthana was quoted as saying. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant's death case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering case filed in connection with Sushant's death case.

Rhea's Talent Manager Jaya Saha Summoned By ED

India Today claimed that they had retrieved actress Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with her talent manager Jaya Saha in which both of them were talking about usage of a drug.

In one of the chats dating November 25, 2019, Jaya wrote to Rhea, "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water, and let him sip it. Give it 30 - 40 mins for it to kick in." To which, Rhea replied, "Thank you so much." Jaya then texted her back saying, "No problem bro, hope it helps."

According to a report in India Today, Jaya was summoned by ED.

More Details About The Drug Angle Is Still Awaited

As per a report in Hindustan Times, ED sources said that during their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea's talent manager, they found some conversation between them about drugs. However, none of the three agencies have provided any details into the form of drug or if it was consumed by any of the persons involved in the case.