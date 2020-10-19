NCB Arrests Brother Of Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades

New reports have revealed that the Narcotics Control Bureau has made a new arrest in its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to NCB officials privy to the probe, On Sunday the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The NCB officials reportedly have alleged that Agisilaos, a South African national, was arrested after it was suspected that he was in touch with the drug peddlers who have been named in the drug case. Agisilaos was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody over the weekend.

This is NCB's 23rd arrest in Sushant's death case. According to a report in DNA, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed his arrest. It has also been reported that the agency has seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from Agisilaos Demetriades. His sister Gabriella has now made her Instagram account private after her brother's arrest.

Earlier the NCB had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several other drug peddlers in the case. After spending 28 days in jail, Rhea was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court. She has been asked to appear before the police and has been asked not to leave Mumbai, especially without notifying the police.

Meanwhile, the agency has also questioned several Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case. However, no other cases or charges were filed against them. The most recent arrest by NCB was Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat in Mumbai. After CBI began its investigation, the NCB registered the case on Enforcement Directorate's request after several chats about alleged drug usage came to light.

