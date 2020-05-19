Neelima Azeem On Daughter-In-Law Mira Rajput: She Is The Most Undramatic Person I Know

Neelima Azeem opened up about her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput in a recent interview, and said that she has made her son Shahid Kapoor very happy. Neelima showered praises on Mira and said that she has got the entire family together. She spoke highly of the way Mira handled getting married to a successful star at a young age, and the media attention that comes with it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Neelima said, "She's (Mira) the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she's given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful. I got to know from everyone that she's the chosen one."

She continued, "Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The pubic persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she's done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. And Ishaan and my family seems complete now."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on Jul 7, 2015, in an intimate family wedding. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Mother Neelima Azeem Says Divorcing Pankaj Kapur Wasn't Her Decision

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Did A 'Mad Dance' When Brother Ishaan Khatter Was Born, Reveals Mum Neelima Azeem

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Cleans House Utensils In Lockdown; Revealed On Social Media