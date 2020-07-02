Paranormal 'Expert' Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Was Not Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise shocked his fans and the industry. The actor passed away by suicide on June 14, 2020. Sushant was reportedly battling depression and fans believe it was Bollywood's nepotism and favouritism that made the actor feel isolated in the industry.

While the postmortem report states that there was no foul play Bandra police continues to question family members and industry friends over the past few weeks, to figure out the reason behind Sushant's death. Some of the claims by fans also led netizens to call out Bollywood A-listers and star kids over nepotism. Fans also called out his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and tagged her as a murderer.

However, the latest claim over the Internet is that Sushant Singh Rajput's house was haunted and that Rhea Chakraborty had shared the same in her statement to the cops. She suggested that Sushant was possibly disturbed while staying at the house because it was haunted. While the reports are not verified, Peeping Moon had quoted Rhea Chakraborty as saying, "That's what I felt and even Sushant was disturbed while we were staying there. I did not leave the house on my own. I wanted to give him space to think for himself."

Now, a YouTuber who often hosts videos and conversations about paranormal investigations said that Sushant's death was not a suicide. Dhotre Guruji Chief Arch Bishop Cosmo Paranormal, with the help of an American paranormal professional, made several bold and absurd claims of the late actor being murdered. He also added, "I know Sir Sushant Singh Rajput died because of nepotism, it is my strong belief."

The video has gone viral on Twitter and netizens are unable to believe the claims made by the expert. One user wrote, "Does anyone here believe in paranormal communication? I saw a video on YouTube where the guy is talking to Sushant's soul through some channeling process. It has creeped me out like hell! Can't be real can it? "

While another user seemed almost convinced, "Recently I saw a video where very famous Paranormal Expert has said that Sushant has been murdered and the person behind was someone who wears black he is the master mind. What u guys hav to say. #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIEnquirySushantSinghRajput @RoopaSpeaks @CMOMaharashtra."

