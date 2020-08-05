PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking CBI Probe Into Disha Salian’s Death: 'Sushant’s Death Is Linked'

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, who was a former manager of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The PIL, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Dhanda on Wednesday, August 5, claims that the deaths of Disha and Sushant are 'interlinked.'

Earlier in the day, the central government told the Supreme Court that they have accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into Sushant's demise. Many have been demanding for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take charge of the case due to alleged inefficiency of the Mumbai Police's investigation into the matter.

Recently, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Narayan Rane made a claim that Disha was raped and murdered, and the autopsy reports had revealed injury marks on Disha's private parts. Disha died on June 8, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building. Her death was declared a suicide. Sushant died nearly a week later, on June 14, and was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

Vineet Dhanda has sought the Supreme Court's direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report of Disha's case. It was earlier reported that her case file has been deleted. Dhanda urged the apex court to refer the case to CBI, if it finds the Mumbai Police's investigation report unsatisfactory after examining it.

On the other hand, Disha Salian's mother has said that her daughter's death has no connection with Sushant's death. "She never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection aftee meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time," said Disha's mother Vasanti, in an interview with Zee News.

