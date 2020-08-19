Police Arrest Sharpshooter Out To Kill Salman Khan; Claims He Visited Actor's Bandra Residence

The Accused Arrived In Mumbai Earlier This Year And Visit Actor's Bandra Residence

The report by the portal also revealed that another member of the gang, Sampat Nehra had also attempted a plan for the same back in June 2018, before he was arrested. Earlier today, DCP issued a statement saying that the accused sharpshooter Rahul was unable to take the plan to the next stage due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Salamn Khan Was Also Targeted Back In 2018

The statement also said that the accused had conducted the recce on directions of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a member of the Bishnoi community, which reveres blackbucks. For the unversed, back in 1998, Salman was embroiled in killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur, which reportedly led Bishnoi hold a grudge against the Bollywood actor.

Salman Is Currently Shooting For Bigg Boss Season 14 In Mumbai

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani, Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez, followed by the festival film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.