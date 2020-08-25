Prakash Jha On Backlash Against Sadak 2: What's Happening Is Obnoxious, Very Sad And Very Unfair

Prakash Jha Says Dragging Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt Down Over Some Theories That Have No Evidence, Makes No Sense

Prakash Jha was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life, "There's no denying that Alia Bhatt is a fantastic actress and that Mahesh Bhatt saab is an excellent Director, who has made many great movies. To drag them down over some theories that have no evidence because people are saying whatever they want makes no sense. I don't follow social media much but what's happening in the case of Sadak 2, if it has become the most disliked video like they say, and if it's only for this reason (people assuming the Bhatts had some hand to play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death or ouster from the industry), then it's obnoxious, very sad and very unfair."

It's All About Hard Work And Taking Rejection As Many Times As It Happens, Says Prakash Jha

Talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput angle, Jha said that maybe there were certain offers where the late actor might have been kind of like pushed out, but that happens all the time.

"You can't make that as a general rule and some people who are trying to make a big thing out of it, it's obnoxious, I don't feel it's right. This is a part of this life. But think about it, the guy was doing such good work. When you come to Mumbai to prove yourself in the film industry, be prepared to strive and work very hard and to take rejection as many times as it happens because eventually, when you'll get accepted, you shine. That is the beauty of this world," he told the portal.

Prakash Jha Says Newcomers Want It Easy These Days

Speaking about how newcomers from outside want it too easy these days, the director said, "I work with people who are fresh and new and who are established. Many a times, I hear of guys or newcomers who meet me later and say that they have visited my office so many times, but never got to meet me. But, when I'm at my office or shooting outdoors, I want to do my work. That's what my time is for. I'll meet you when we are casting for a film, and that, too, through the casting directors."

Jha said that many new people want to success in a short span of time, but it doesn't work that way. One has to be patient and ready to face a lot of rejection without getting disheartened soon.

Prakash Jha On Star Kids Getting Trolled

On being asked if the anger and hatred has stemmed from the frustration of being rejected, the filmmaker explained, "Yes, that could be right. Many a time nowadays, people are getting frustrated for not getting success here (in Bollywood) quickly and that frustration could be spilling over onto these dislikes and backlash against those coming from film families."