Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sonu Sood On Receiving UNDP's Special Humanitarian Award

Sonu Sood's Tweet

Sonu quickly replied and thanked Priyanka in a tweet. He also called her an inspiration and wrote, "Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love."

Sonu Sood On Being Honored By UNDP

According to reports, Sonu Sood has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children, and also created free employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving the award in a virtual ceremony on Monday evening, he said, "This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals."

Other Celebs Who Received Honours By UN Bodies

Apart from Sood, other actors like Priyanka, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kidman have been honoured by various UN bodies.