Priyanka Chopra Says It’s Critical For Healthcare Workers To Have Clean Shoes; Donates 10,000 Pairs

Bollywood celebrities are looking into every possible need to help frontline workers fighting the Novel Coronavirus. From facilitating rest houses for police personnel to donating personal protection equipment to healthcare workers, celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan and others are generously doing all they can.

The latest to pitch in to help healthcare workers fight the virus is Priyanka Chopra, by donating 10,000 pairs of footwear to the medical community. Stating that it is imperative for healthcare workers to have easy to clean footwear and apparel, Priyanka made this thoughtful contribution.

A press statement released by Priyanka read, "Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic."

It continued, "While we cannot even imagine what it's like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."

Earlier, Priyanka and her husband Nick had announced their contributions to 10 charities. Without disclosing the amount, they had said that they have donated to organizations and relief funds such as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, No Kid Hungry, Doctors Without Borders, and SAG-AFTRA.

