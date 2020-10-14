Rajpal Yadav On Serving His Time In Jail: I Don't Want To Carry The Burden Of The Past

Rajpal Yadav Says He Believes That Where There's Work, There's Karma

Rajpal Yadav told the news portal, "For the past 15 years, I have not said anything in my defence. I don't think negatively. I don't know, who is negative or positive. But I know my work and where there is work, there is karma."

Rajpal Yadav On Serving His Time In Prison

He further added, "I don't want to carry the burden of the past with me. Let people do what they have to do. If my work is liked, it will go ahead. It is all about life. Like every day, the sun's rays are different, so is Rajpal Yadav. He is known for his creativity and has got the love of the audience. I have got a lot of love and I am very happy."

Rajpal Yadav Also Spoke About His Iconic Character Chhote Pandit From Bhool Bhulaiyaa

"It was the director's interpretation. It was his point of view and I only played the character honestly. It just happened. For the past 20 years with whosoever I am working with, I have had enjoyed it. He (Priyadarshan) has given 77 superhit films, from South to Bollywood. He knows how to utilise all the stars. I have done many films with Priyadarshan, and I have always followed his interpretation. I respect what the director says," Yadav told Times Now.