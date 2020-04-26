Ram Gopal Varma Believes The World Will Get Its First Female Villain In Kim Jong Un’s Sister

Ram Gopal Varma is one such director who never shies away from expressing his views about everything under the sky. He is best known for his tongue in cheek remarks and comments on social media. And now, the filmmaker has recently tweeted about North Korea’s ruling Kim dynasty. Ramu believes that Kim Jong Un’s sister will end up being referred to as the first female villain of the world.

For the unversed, according to a few media reports, the ruler of North Korea, Kim Jong Un is in critical condition after undergoing surgery. This has resulted in rife speculations that his sister will be taking over the reign of the country if Kim Jong Un passes away.

As a result, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of Kim Jong Un’s sister and tweeted, "Rumour has it that Kim Jong Un 's sister will take over if he dies and she supposedly is more brutal than him ..Good news is that world will have its FIRST FEMALE VILLAIN ..Finally JAMES BOND can get REAL". (sic)

Rumour has it that Kim Jong Un ‘s sister will take over if he dies and she supposedly is more brutal than him ..Good news is that world will have its FIRST FEMALE VILLAIN ..Finally JAMES BOND can get REAL 👍 pic.twitter.com/EAebtPvhK5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2020

It must also be recollected that a few days ago the Rangeela director Ram Gopal Varma had taken to his Twitter handle to state that he had tested positive for COVID-19 causing panic among his followers. However, he later revealed that it was an April Fool's joke and that he was only trying to make light of a serious situation.

