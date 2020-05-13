Ranbir Kapoor Gets SHAMED Mercilessly For NOT STAYING With Neetu Kapoor After Rishi Kapoor’s Demise
Sometimes, internet could be a very brutal place to stumble upon! On April 30, 2020, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode. Last evening, B-town celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor arrived at Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet at his house. Sadly, netizens can't stop judging Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir for not staying with his mom, Neetu Kapoor at her house. Many netizens posted 'mean' comments on his pictures and asked the Tamasha actor to live with his mom as she's going through a tough phase.
Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Riddhima And Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor And Others Attend
Netizens Miffed With Ranbir
@muttuswami_venugopal_iyer: "Ranbir couldn't even stay with his Mom & Sister at this time. Disheartening- Anyways RIP Rishi Kapoor."
@kimonudeuri: "Why is he not staying with his Mother during such a situation."
@sidhibhandarkar: "Y isn't he living with he's family ridhmaa came all over from Delhi very sad!"
Netizens Suggest Ranbir To Stay With His Mom
@samrastars: "Ranbir should be at home with mother. She always loved him. Why did he leave his mother alone?"
@syedashizahassan: "Stay with your mom Ranbir."
@indhusha_selvarasu: "But it's a tym he should be with his mom and sister.. well that's his wish and seems like alia and ranbir are serious about their relationship"
A Few Netizens Defended Ranbir
@imsree191: "Stop judging him without knowing anything.. & stop behaving like you are more concern than ranbir on his father's death... Go & get a life... Leave them alone..."
@aditiajoshi_95: "All these people judging what he should be doing and with whom is ridiculous. He has lost his father and you people think it's okay to dictate his life and question his decisions. You're not living his life and have no right to judge what he's doing!"
What Are Your Thoughts About The Entire Fiasco?
Do you agree with the netizens, who shamed Ranbir or think that netizens should be less judgemental? Do share your thoughts in our comments section below.
(Social media posts are unedited.)