Ranbir Kapoor Gets SHAMED Mercilessly For NOT STAYING With Neetu Kapoor After Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

Netizens Miffed With Ranbir

@muttuswami_venugopal_iyer: "Ranbir couldn't even stay with his Mom & Sister at this time. Disheartening- Anyways RIP Rishi Kapoor."

@kimonudeuri: "Why is he not staying with his Mother during such a situation."

@sidhibhandarkar: "Y isn't he living with he's family ridhmaa came all over from Delhi very sad!"

Netizens Suggest Ranbir To Stay With His Mom

@samrastars: "Ranbir should be at home with mother. She always loved him. Why did he leave his mother alone?"

@syedashizahassan: "Stay with your mom Ranbir."

@indhusha_selvarasu: "But it's a tym he should be with his mom and sister.. well that's his wish and seems like alia and ranbir are serious about their relationship"

A Few Netizens Defended Ranbir

@imsree191: "Stop judging him without knowing anything.. & stop behaving like you are more concern than ranbir on his father's death... Go & get a life... Leave them alone..."

@aditiajoshi_95: "All these people judging what he should be doing and with whom is ridiculous. He has lost his father and you people think it's okay to dictate his life and question his decisions. You're not living his life and have no right to judge what he's doing!"

What Are Your Thoughts About The Entire Fiasco?

Do you agree with the netizens, who shamed Ranbir or think that netizens should be less judgemental? Do share your thoughts in our comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)