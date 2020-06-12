Ranbir Kapoor Had Confided In Anurag Basu When His Dad Rishi Kapoor Was Diagnosed With Leukemia

After battling leukemia for two years, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. His untimely demise is a huge loss for Bollywood. Since Rishi's demise, many of his colleagues and friends from the industry have been sharing their memories of the late actor.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Anurag Basu revealed that he was among the first few people to know about Rishi Kapoor's cancer diagnosis, as the latter's actor-son Ranbir Kapoor had confided in him.

The tabloid quoted the Barfi director as saying, "I was among the first few to know." He further added, "We (he and Ranbir )discussed what line of treatment he (Rishi) should take. I shared the number of my doctor with him and they spoke to him, and told me what they had decided."

Last year in September, post Rishi Kapoor's return to Mumbai from the US, where he was undergoing cancer treatment, the Kapoors had invited Anurag Basu for dinner.

Recalling his memories about that day, the director shared, "Neetuji spoke about the treatment, Chintuji, like always, was in his element, trying to dig into cake. Since he was not allowed to have sweets, Neetuji tried to keep him away and this led to a fight between them. It was very cute."

Anurag Basu's last meeting with Rishi Kapoor was on Ranbir's birthday in 2019.

Recently, on Rishi Kapoor's one month anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor penned an emotional poem for the late actor, while his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered him with a heartfelt post.

Coming back to Anurag Basu, the filmmaker also spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his last film Jagga Jasoos's debacle.

He was quoted as saying, "Jagga (Jagga Jasoos) went completely out of control. But I had made Gangster in six months. Ranbir was very busy at the time, with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha, and I was just sitting at home. It was frustrating at that time, but I am not blaming anyone. Film hi aisi thhi. I had entered a zone that took a lot of time."

He further said, "It was not a flawless film. On the contrary, it had a lot of flaws. But, we are all proud of Jagga Jasoos."

Anurag Basu's upcoming film is Ludo, which has an ensemble star cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Priceless Moments With Family: Daughter Riddhima Shares Unseen Pictures

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh On How His Father Is Coping With Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Has Been Extremely Upset