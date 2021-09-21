Anurag Basu Feels Jagga Jasoos Was Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea; 'It Reached The Right Audience Through OTT'

Anurag Basu's 2017 musical Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had failed to strike a chord with the audience despite the rich visuals and positive reviews from the critics. Recently while speaking with a leading daily, Basu spoke about the film's failure and how it received its due when it released on OTT in 2019.

Speaking about how the OTT audience appreciated Jagga Jasoos, the filmmaker told Indian Express, "I won't say I made it flawless but Jagga is not everybody's cup of tea, and the audience it was made for, maybe didn't come to the theatre. Through OTT it reached the right audience and got appreciated. Suddenly one day, I saw my Twitter full of fan reactions."

When asked if he believes that the film would have fared better had it released in today's times, the Ludo director said, "Though I don't know if it had released today, it would've worked better or not. If I had made an exceptionally universal film, then it would've worked at any given time."

Anurag Basu has a detailed eye for music and a look at his filmography speak volumes about it. The filmmaker told the tabloid that the clarity on tune comes to him at the scripting stage itself. He was quoted as saying, "Even for writing one line, I need to have the right music for it. So I know how the background score will be. I cannot make films without music playing in my head. It becomes very organic."

Basu's last film Ludo which was meant for a theatrical release premiered on OTT platform last year. On being quizzed what's changed for him with the Friday box office coming to a halt owing to shutting down of cinema halls due to pandemic, Basu shared, "Now when I'm writing stories, I feel fearless. Earlier we were worried whether a story will work pan India or not. OTT has given me wings and I'm taking a flight fearlessly. Better stories will come out in the times ahead. In hindsight, it is the beginning of a new world."

However, the filmmaker disagrees that the charm of big screens and superstars will fade away with the content boom on OTT platforms.

"The concept won't go anywhere. We are on the verge of seeing another superstar. I don't know when, but it'll happen in the next 2-3 years. But it won't go away from our cinema," Basu told the tabloid adding that big stars like the Khans and Kapoors taking the OTT route is less out of desperation and more about viewership.

"There's always a greed of getting more audience, be it on any medium. When theatres will reopen those stars will return. You just need to take your film to a larger audience," Basu signed off.