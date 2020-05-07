Randeep Hooda On The New Norm Post Pandemic: Nobody Could Hug Each Other At Irrfan's Funeral
Randeep Hooda is currently exercising self-isolating like the rest of the country. During an interview, Randeep revealed he is living with his dog at his Mumbai apartment and is missing working on a film set, photography and spending time with his horses. However, the actor aims at spending the lockdown bettering himself with a positive outlook. He also talked about how the new normal will be post the Coronavirus pandemic, and what he will be doing once the lockdown is lifted.
While talking to HT, Randeep said the new normal post lockdown will have more individualism. Recalling an instance from late actor Irrfan Khan's funeral he said, "I went to Irrfan's funeral (April 29); he was buried right next to my house. There I realised that nobody could really hug anybody (pauses), so that's the new normal we all have to get used to. We, (Indians) are very affectionate, and physical people. So, the whole thing of looking at the other person and thinking twice about getting in their personal space, is something that's definitely going to change."
Randeep On Irrfan Khan
"Also, we'll have more individualism in the world, which I feel should enrich the lives. I'm hoping that as a collective, we come out as a better race, a better humankind and a better species that's more considerate and compassionate," Randeep said.
Randeep On Returning To Work
He also believes once the lockdown is lifted, things will return to the way they were, on or off set. "As far as work goes , it doesn't only happen when you're at your desk or at your job or for me, on my set. There's a lot of work to do otherwise also, so I'd say, during this time, think of the things that you used to like doing as a child and do that. It'll bring out more of the child within us and we'll find wonders in the corners of her house which, we have probably forgotten."
Randeep During Lockdown
Talking about his days in lockdown, Randeep revealed that he is focused on bettering himself. He is currently doing voice exercises on the harmonium, imagination exercises, reading scripts, books and also poetry. The actor is also spending time catching up on TV shows, which needed longer commitment. He added, some of "these long shows always seem like a lot of commitment. And I used to start them, but now I've gone through some of them and they are just fantastic."
Randeep's Upcoming Projects
Randeep reportedly was shooting for a Bollywood comedy with Ileana D'Cruz tentatively titled Unfair And Lovely, and only had 10 more days left to wrap up the shoot. Some of the other projects that he finished shooting include, Mard and Rat On A Highway.
