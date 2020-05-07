Randeep Hooda On The New Norm Post Pandemic: Nobody Could Hug Each Other At Irrfan's Funeral

Randeep On Irrfan Khan

"Also, we'll have more individualism in the world, which I feel should enrich the lives. I'm hoping that as a collective, we come out as a better race, a better humankind and a better species that's more considerate and compassionate," Randeep said.

Randeep On Returning To Work

He also believes once the lockdown is lifted, things will return to the way they were, on or off set. "As far as work goes , it doesn't only happen when you're at your desk or at your job or for me, on my set. There's a lot of work to do otherwise also, so I'd say, during this time, think of the things that you used to like doing as a child and do that. It'll bring out more of the child within us and we'll find wonders in the corners of her house which, we have probably forgotten."

Randeep During Lockdown

Talking about his days in lockdown, Randeep revealed that he is focused on bettering himself. He is currently doing voice exercises on the harmonium, imagination exercises, reading scripts, books and also poetry. The actor is also spending time catching up on TV shows, which needed longer commitment. He added, some of "these long shows always seem like a lot of commitment. And I used to start them, but now I've gone through some of them and they are just fantastic."

Randeep's Upcoming Projects

Randeep reportedly was shooting for a Bollywood comedy with Ileana D'Cruz tentatively titled Unfair And Lovely, and only had 10 more days left to wrap up the shoot. Some of the other projects that he finished shooting include, Mard and Rat On A Highway.