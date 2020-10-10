Ranvir Shorey On Sushant’s Death Case Investigation: People Should Stay Quiet And Give It Dignity

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a hole in the hearts of his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. One of Sushant's recent co-stars, Ranvir Shorey opened up about how he remembers Sushant, and also shared his views on the public rage regarding questions on what led Sushant to his death.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranvir, who starred alongside Sushant in Sonchiriya, said about the late actor, "I will always remember him as a fellow science buff, a hard-working and talented bright young man who was very successful... He had everything it takes to be a huge star, he was already a big star but he had everything that it takes to be a bigger star. It's just so tragic that he left so early the way he did."

Notably, Sushant's death led to a social media outrage, with many demanding to know what led to Sushant's death. Regarding this, Ranvir said, "I think the only way that anger will subside is if the agencies which are investigating the circumstances around his death come up with some answers. Till that happens, people should stay quiet and give it a little dignity. But I don't think that will happen in the age of social media, people will just rave and rant till they feel they have answers."

However, the anger has also given way to increased toxicity and bullying on social media. On this, he said, "People don't have anything to do in lockdown. They just sit in dark rooms and vent. Also, social media offers them anonymity with no accountability and no consequences. You can say whatever to whoever you want and get away with it. Social media should not be seen as a reflection of the real world."

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

