Richa Chadha Is Developing A Script Amid Lockdown

Actor Richa Chadha is honing her writing skills during the nationwide lockdown and is developing a comedy script. The actor said she is taking out a couple of hours every day to develop the script, with help from her writer friends.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre," Richa said in a statement.

"The premise is hilarious. The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence," she added.

Richa said she wants to write something that focuses on "why people should prioritise what's necessary."

"Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us. It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side.

"I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she added.

The actor was last seen in sports-drama Panga.

