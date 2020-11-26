RIP Diego Maradona: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, And Others Pay Tribute To The God Of Football

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest ever Football players in the world, passed away on Wednesday (November 25, 2020). As per the reports, the legendary footballer suffered a massive heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Diego Maradona's demise was formally announced by his lawyer through an official statement.

To the unversed, Maradona was battling several health issues from the past couple of years. The veteran football player had undergone emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma, a few weeks ago. However, football lovers all around the world are still unable to believe that the God of football is no more.

The renowned celebrities of Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, and so on paid tribute to the God of Football on social media. Read what the Bollywood celebs have to say. here...

Ranveer Singh's Post

The young actor took to his official Instagram page and posted a picture of Diego Maradona, along with a 'heartbroken' emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet

The Jr. Bachchan, who is a self-confessed Chelsea fan, took to his official Twitter page and mourned the death of legend.

Arjun Kapoor's Post

Sayani Gupta's Post