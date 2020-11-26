RIP Diego Maradona: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas & Others Mourn Legendary Footballer’s Death

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona passed away yesterday (November 25) due to cardiac arrest. He was 60. The soccer player from Argentina was one of the greatest players of all time in football history. Notably, he was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Maradona's dribbling skills was one of his on-field specialities. Interestingly, the legendary footballer played a vital role to make Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 1986. Well, the former Argentina coach's death has indeed shocked the entire world.

Like commoners, south celebrities like Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others have mourned his death on Twitter.

Mohanlal "Rest in Peace Legend #diegomaradona #Legend." Mahesh Babu "A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona." Tovino Thomas "Farewell legend. #DiegoMaradona RIP!" Prithviraj Sukumaran "Farewell legend. #DiegoMaradona RIP!" Gokul "RIP Diego Armando marodona One of the most greatest and gifted to ever grace the foot ball ground ... cricket loving country started watching football only bcos of him .gone too fast . #Maradona #Argentina #D10S." Arya "Prayers and sincere condolences to Diego Maradona's family and friends #RIPLegend #Maradona #diegomaradona." John Mahendran "Adieu #MaradonaRIP #Maradona." Karthik Kumar "I never understood or liked football : but even I got #DiegoArmandoMaradona :)." Nivin Pauly "The legend is gone!! RIP #Maradona."

