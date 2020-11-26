    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Diego Maradona: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas & Others Mourn Legendary Footballer’s Death

      By
      |

      Legendary footballer Diego Maradona passed away yesterday (November 25) due to cardiac arrest. He was 60. The soccer player from Argentina was one of the greatest players of all time in football history. Notably, he was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

      Maradona's dribbling skills was one of his on-field specialities. Interestingly, the legendary footballer played a vital role to make Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 1986. Well, the former Argentina coach's death has indeed shocked the entire world.

      RIP Diego Maradona: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas & Others Mourn Legendary Footballer’s Death

      Like commoners, south celebrities like Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others have mourned his death on Twitter.

      Mohanlal

      Mohanlal

      "Rest in Peace Legend #diegomaradona #Legend."

      Mahesh Babu

      Mahesh Babu

      "A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona."

      Tovino Thomas

      Tovino Thomas

      "Farewell legend. #DiegoMaradona RIP!"

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      "Farewell legend. #DiegoMaradona RIP!"

      Gokul

      Gokul

      "RIP Diego Armando marodona One of the most greatest and gifted to ever grace the foot ball ground ... cricket loving country started watching football only bcos of him .gone too fast . #Maradona #Argentina #D10S."

      Arya

      Arya

      "Prayers and sincere condolences to Diego Maradona's family and friends #RIPLegend #Maradona #diegomaradona."

      John Mahendran

      John Mahendran

      "Adieu #MaradonaRIP #Maradona."

      Karthik Kumar

      Karthik Kumar

      "I never understood or liked football : but even I got #DiegoArmandoMaradona :)."

      Nivin Pauly

      Nivin Pauly

      "The legend is gone!! RIP #Maradona."

      Also Read : RIP Diego Maradona: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, And Others Pay Tribute To The God Of Football

      Also Read : RIP Diego Maradona: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia Mourns The Demise Of The Legend

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X