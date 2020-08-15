Sadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi Starring Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur Is A Love Ballad Full Of Passion

The makers of Sadak 2 have unveiled the first song from the film titled 'Tum Se Hi.’ Composed by Ankit Tiwari and sung by Ankit and Leena Bose and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the romantic number has been picturised on Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It shows Aditya proclaim his love and woo Alia with the passionate love ballad.

Sadak 2 continues from where his 1991 movie Sadak ended and marks director Mahesh Bhatt’s return to after 21 years. The new film also has the original lead pair Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead as well.

Speaking about the beautifully shot number, Ankit Tiwari revealed on YouTube, “This song is very close to my heart, had put in special efforts to make it special for all you people out there in love. This song is very special was inspired by my beautiful daughter Aryaa. Celebrating Tum Se Hi. Celebrating Love ❤️❤️” Check out the soulful rendition below:

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Bhatt, a few days ago, shared a message before the film trailer’s through Pooja Bhatt. He told the audience, “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey. I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.”

Sadak 2 is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

