    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Son Ibrahim Calling Him 'Old Man': Won't Look Like An Old Man For A While

      By
      |

      A week ago, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim shared a picture on Instagram with his father and captioned it calling Saif an old man. Ibrahim was panned by Saif's fans saying, no way the actor looks like an old man in the picture.

      saif ali khan ibrahim

      During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif opened up about Ibrahim calling him his 'old man' in the post. He agreed it was quite funny, but "being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's, old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it." Saif added.

      It was the first time Ibrahim shared a picture with his father and fans were really happy to see them together. The comments section was filled with encouraging notes for the father-son duo. One user wrote, "Family of Handsomes💞💙" while another wrote, "It's like two version of a person standing by". Many left hearts and fire emojis in response to the picture.

      Given the uncanny resemblance and the huge fan following, netizens are excited to see Ibrahim on the big screen. Saif, however, is not sure if he will launch his son. In the interview Saif revealed, Ibrahim is into sports and does like the idea of being in movies than pursuing an academic job.

      View this post on Instagram

      just me and the old man🥰

      A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

      On giving Ibrahim any acting advice, Saif added, "It's a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully."

      Meanwhile, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath in 2018 has been well in her career. Her last release Love Aaj Kal though tanked at the Box Office, she is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 and has already bagged another film with Akshay Kumar titled Atrangi Re.

      Saif was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor has a list of films in his kitty including, Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars and Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will reunite him with Rani Mukerji.

      Sara Ali Khan's Varanasi Visit Upsets Local Pandits

      Saif Ali Khan Is 'Booked' While Wife Kareena Kapoor Is Busy On Instagram Amid Coronavirus Scare!

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X