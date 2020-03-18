Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Son Ibrahim Calling Him 'Old Man': Won't Look Like An Old Man For A While

A week ago, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim shared a picture on Instagram with his father and captioned it calling Saif an old man. Ibrahim was panned by Saif's fans saying, no way the actor looks like an old man in the picture.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif opened up about Ibrahim calling him his 'old man' in the post. He agreed it was quite funny, but "being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's, old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it." Saif added.

It was the first time Ibrahim shared a picture with his father and fans were really happy to see them together. The comments section was filled with encouraging notes for the father-son duo. One user wrote, "Family of Handsomes💞💙" while another wrote, "It's like two version of a person standing by". Many left hearts and fire emojis in response to the picture.

Given the uncanny resemblance and the huge fan following, netizens are excited to see Ibrahim on the big screen. Saif, however, is not sure if he will launch his son. In the interview Saif revealed, Ibrahim is into sports and does like the idea of being in movies than pursuing an academic job.

On giving Ibrahim any acting advice, Saif added, "It's a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully."

Meanwhile, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath in 2018 has been well in her career. Her last release Love Aaj Kal though tanked at the Box Office, she is currently gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 and has already bagged another film with Akshay Kumar titled Atrangi Re.

Saif was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor has a list of films in his kitty including, Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars and Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will reunite him with Rani Mukerji.

