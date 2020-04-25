Saif Ali Khan Says Taimur Will Be Devastated After Lockdown Ends

Saif Ali Khan is currently spending time with Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown. The actor, during an interview, said that Taimur will be devastated after the lockdown, as they will return to work.

During Saif's interview with Rajeev Masand, Taimur made a guest appearance, asking his father about a picture and then quickly ran off. Talking about his son, Saif said, "Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like 'this is not a good time.' I said why? He said, 'I can't play with my friends' or 'I can't go out' or something'. Coronavirus."

Saif also said that the lockdown has given parents a chance to spend time with their kids, but "Some of us might be having a tough time yaar."

Kareena often shares pictures of what Taimur is up to amid the lockdown. We recently saw him expressing his creativity through painting. Kareena had shared a post where Taimur can be seen painting on a wall, and she captioned it as, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it ? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso".

Taimur followed his father's footsteps, who in the previous picture could be seen painting flowers on their balcony door. Kareena had wrote in the caption, the painted flowers were a quarantine gift from Saif.

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Saif revealed "He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."

