Sanjana Sanghi Says She Never Sacrificed Her Studies During The Shoot Of Rockstar!

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress with Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, spoke about balancing her studies and shoots during the filming of Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. For the unversed, Sanjana played the character of Nargis Fakhri's sister in the film. In her recent interview with a leading daily, Sanjana revealed that she never sacrificed her studies while being away from her school.

"Teachers always helped in that, they knew I was coming from a place where I cared a lot about everything happening in the classroom, but had a burning itch to do a whole lot outside of it too, and always be performing on stage. And they would help me out with things like attendance, knowing I would definitely study and get the work done even if I was not in class or was busy with a club or society," said Sanghi.

Recalling the shooting of Rockstar, Sanjana said, "I have had to do all sorts of things like have my practice papers couriered to me while I was shooting in Kashmir, completed them, and couriered them back to my teachers because I was shooting for Rockstar just before my ninth grade final exams."

But as the saying goes 'you must lose everything in order to gain anything', Sanjana said that she had missed out on many things, and that irked her initially, but later she made her peace with it.

"I would work part-time at different organisations every summer and winter break through college, miss most college fests because I would be shooting, not be able to make it to important friends' and family's celebrations. It would irk me initially, but then I learned to make my peace with it," said Sanjana.

With respect to work, Sanjana is currently busy with the shooting of Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within, in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

