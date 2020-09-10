Sanjay Raut On Kangana's Office Demolition: It Has No Connection With Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines for her argument with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on social media. Reportedly, a police complaint has been filed against the actress for her remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reportedly claimed that his party has no connection with the demolition.

Sanjay Raut opened up about the demolition of Kangana's office and her allegations and said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office was done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."

After Kangana arrived in Mumbai, Raut had also addressed the media and said that he never threatened the actress. A report in Times of India quoted Raut as saying, "I have never threatened Kangana Ranaut. I only expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to POK. I am not responsible for what action BMC takes. The matter is over for me, Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court ordered a stay on BMC's demolition drive on Kanagana's property. She also addressed the demolition in a video and called out Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying 'his ego will also be destroyed, just as he broke her house.' She also compared her plight to the Kashmiri Pandits, and promised her fans that she will not only make a film on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir.

