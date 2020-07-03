Saroj Khan Was Grooming Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Others, Reveals Her Daughter

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Bollywood's ace choreographer, Saroj Khan, who was lovingly known as 'Masterji', breathed her last in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2020. The passing of Saroj has saddened many actors in the film industry who have had the opportunity to work with her.

      Saroj Khan Was Teaching Dance To Sara, Ananya And Others

      From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, Saroj had collaborated with many celebrities, who are now remembering the lasting impact her grooming had on them. Saroj's daughter, Sukaina revealed that the choreographer was also teaching dance to new actors like Ananya Panday, Saiee Manjrekar, Sara Ali Khan, and Alizeh Agnihotri.

      Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saroj's youngest daughter Sukaina said, "My mother was my hero. She was the greatest influence in my life. She was both a mother and father to me. She was very lenient but at the same time, wanted my etiquette to be perfect. She loved me being around her since I'm the youngest. My mum was my fighter. From the age of 13 to 71, she has done everything to fend for us and give us a full life. She has never complained and was the man of the house."

      She continued, "When it comes down to work, she wanted to go back to work. Whether she's got fever, cold; it doesn't make a difference. She never liked making excuses. Even if she wasn't shooting, she was teaching the newcomers personally. She was teaching dance to Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar and was quite happy with it. She was just too happy to be part of their journeys."

      Saroj died of cardiac arrest at Guru Nanak Hospital. The last song that she choreographed was 'Tabah Ho Gaye', for Madhuri Dixit in Kalank.

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
