    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shakti Kapoor Feels The COVID-19 Crisis Is Like A Bad Dream, Is Learning From His Wife Amid Lockdown

      By
      |

      The Coronavirus lockdown has given all of us tons of time to reflect on things we never got the time to. Bollywood celebrities too are making full use of this time in self isolation, to spend quality time with their families and musing about some things they couldn't earlier because of their fast paced lifestyle.

      Shakti Kapoor says that he is learning a lot from his wife during this time. Although he is scared about the ongoing situation, he is doing things like watching shows, enjoying food and being grateful for life amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

      Shakti Kapoor Feels The COVID-19 Crisis Is Like A Bad Dream

      In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shakti said, "It (lockdown) has given me time to listen to her (Wife Shivangi Kolhapure). When she talks, she is like a goddess, very pure. So I am learning a lot from my wife. I have done about 700 films and I didn't even realize when my children grew up and they have become so big. She has given me time to know my children and them to know me. We have three sections in the house. I am very happy that everyone wants to be on their own- my wife into her prayers, Shraddha into reading and exercising, Siddhant is into social servicing at this point in time. In my section, every morning, I put on the television, wishing to hear that everything is under control now. But nothing like this is happening. I am not getting very good sleep."

      He added that he is disturbed about what is happening and sometimes feels this is a bad dream. Talking about how the world has become a scary place, he said that even the strongest human being is scared of death.

      Shakti continued, "I have been watching a web-series and it has taught me about relationships, and humanity. In the evenings, I do some exercise. I have actually put on a lot of weight. My wife is a wonderful cook and I genuinely did not ever get time to eat good food during my working days. I have always eaten food in a hurry. Now, I am relishing the food. After every meal, I thank the almighty that I have never thanked before for what you have given us."

      We sure are finding our ways to cope with this!

      ALSO READ: 'Do Something To Lend A Helping Hand', Says Shraddha Kapoor Urging Everyone To Do Their Bit

      ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove That Her Instagram Game Is On Point!

      Read more about: shakti kapoor
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 20:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X