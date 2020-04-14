Shakti Kapoor Feels The COVID-19 Crisis Is Like A Bad Dream, Is Learning From His Wife Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has given all of us tons of time to reflect on things we never got the time to. Bollywood celebrities too are making full use of this time in self isolation, to spend quality time with their families and musing about some things they couldn't earlier because of their fast paced lifestyle.

Shakti Kapoor says that he is learning a lot from his wife during this time. Although he is scared about the ongoing situation, he is doing things like watching shows, enjoying food and being grateful for life amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shakti said, "It (lockdown) has given me time to listen to her (Wife Shivangi Kolhapure). When she talks, she is like a goddess, very pure. So I am learning a lot from my wife. I have done about 700 films and I didn't even realize when my children grew up and they have become so big. She has given me time to know my children and them to know me. We have three sections in the house. I am very happy that everyone wants to be on their own- my wife into her prayers, Shraddha into reading and exercising, Siddhant is into social servicing at this point in time. In my section, every morning, I put on the television, wishing to hear that everything is under control now. But nothing like this is happening. I am not getting very good sleep."

He added that he is disturbed about what is happening and sometimes feels this is a bad dream. Talking about how the world has become a scary place, he said that even the strongest human being is scared of death.

Shakti continued, "I have been watching a web-series and it has taught me about relationships, and humanity. In the evenings, I do some exercise. I have actually put on a lot of weight. My wife is a wonderful cook and I genuinely did not ever get time to eat good food during my working days. I have always eaten food in a hurry. Now, I am relishing the food. After every meal, I thank the almighty that I have never thanked before for what you have given us."

We sure are finding our ways to cope with this!

ALSO READ: 'Do Something To Lend A Helping Hand', Says Shraddha Kapoor Urging Everyone To Do Their Bit

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove That Her Instagram Game Is On Point!