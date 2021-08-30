Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Relationship: He Has Not Asked For Her Hand In Marriage

Shraddha Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for the longest time. However, the alleged lovebirds have never spoken about this in public. Meanwhile, speculations around their impending wedding recently gained momentum after Rohan accompanied Shraddha and her family for the latter's cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Maldives.

Amid this, Shraddha's father and actor Shakti Kapoor has now reacted to rumours of Shraddha tying the knot with her rumoured beau.

He revealed that although Rohan hasn't asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage yet, he would support her if and when she tells him she's ready to settle down.

The Coolie No. 1 actor was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?"

He further added, "But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that."

Shakti also responded to the rumours of controlling his daughter Shraddha and said, "Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well - she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my 'golden girl'."

Workwise, Shraddha has some interesting projects in her kitty. This includes Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor, Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz In London.