Sharmila Tagore Asks Media To Be Sensitive Towards Her Grand Son Taimur Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore who is celebrating her 76th birthday today, recently in an interview, said that she is worried for her grandson Taimur Ali Khan. Tim Tim is the youngest Nawab of the Pataudi family, and enjoys a crazy fan following just as much as his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The young lad has become a social media sensation and constantly grabs attention and headlines for his every move.

Grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore said she is concerned about the attention affecting him as he grows up. Sharmila said, "I must confess I'm worried about him a bit. We in this family have all had our share of media attention. They place you on a pedestal and then suddenly drop you. At the moment Taimur is not affected because he's too young to understand what's going on. But later when he's older and if the attention is taken away he might get affected. So we are a little concerned. But as Sara said, what can we do about it? Frankly, without the media, we are not alive in today's day and age."

The veteran actress has also made an appeal to media and netizens, as she added, "He's innocent and he's young...Let's hope he won't be adversely affected. I'd like to request the media to be a bit more sensitive to him. Otherwise, what can we do?"

Meanwhile, she also spoke about her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and revealed that she is extremely proud. She said from her interviews to her performances, everything has left Sharmila awestruck. "She's never tongue-tied. And how well she stood up for her father on Karan Johar's show I am really proud of her," said the actress.

Notably, daughter-in-law Kareena and Soha Ali Khan shared their best wishes for the veteran actress on social media with throwback pictures.

