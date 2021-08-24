Sharmila Tagore Says Kareena Kapoor Khan Doesn't Compare Herself With Anyone; 'Her Presence Calms Me'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is very fond of her actress-daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and makes sure that the world knows about it! Whenever Sharmila has spoken about Kareena, she has always said nice things about her. During her recent interaction with ETimes also, Sharmila had only good things to say about her doting daughter-in-law.

While speaking to the media portal, Sharmila said, "I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena."

"Her presence calms me. She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, 'I am like your daughter'. I say, 'Yes you are'," added the veteran actress.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals If Kareena Kapoor And He Gave Haircuts To Each Other During The Lockdown

In the same interview, Sharmila also spoke about her son Saif and said that he has become a mature person. She went on to add that he has developed good hobbies like reading, cooking, etc.

Of late, Kareena is constantly in the headlines. Recently, the name of her second child Jehangir was revealed, and many netizens didn't react nicely to it. Both Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan received flak for naming their second child Jehangir, but Kareena didn't pay any heed to trolls.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Credits Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore For Motivating Her To Work During Her Pregnancies

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Karan Johar's Takht and Hansal Mehta's next.