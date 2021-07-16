Kareena Kapoor Khan Credits Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore For Motivating Her To Work During Her Pregnancies

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut as an author with her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The book chronicles her ups and downs during her pregnancy wherein she has stated some solutions for expecting mothers to preserve their physical and mental health during this phase. In the foreword section of the book, the actress credited her mother-in-law and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore to motivate her to work during her pregnancies.

Talking about the same in the book, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also mentioned the contribution of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan during this phase. Kareena said, "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned that there is nothing that can prepare a woman for childbirth but adequate support from loved ones can make the process better. The actress had earlier launched the book calling it her third child. Kareena welcomed her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. Like her previous pregnancy, the actress this time too, juggled her professional commitments seamlessly right from before the birth of her child. Recently a picture of the Jab We Met actress kissing her toddler Jeh was shared by one of her fan clubs and had soon gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha. She will be seen alongside Aamir Khan and South star Naga Chaitanya in the same. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.