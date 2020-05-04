Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor Cannot Be Compared To His Late Father Rishi Kapoor

Shatrughan Sinha Remembers His Naseeb Co-Star

The Kalicharan actor recalled Rishi Kapoor as the most charismatic actor of his time. "After Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, he became the poster boy of romance with his style," he told the leading daily.

'Baap Baap Hota Hai', Says Shatrughan Sinha

Further, speaking about why Rishi's son Ranbir cannot be compared to the late actor, he said, "Ranbir has big shoes to fill because baap baap hota hai. One can't compare the two at the moment." However, he added that Ranbir is a worthy son of a worthy father and a brilliant actor.

On Irrfan Khan's Death

Shotgun Sinha also spoke about Irrfan Khan's death and told the tabloid, "Irrfan was a combination of struggle, determination and conviction. He made his dream come true through hard work. I watched Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium and his acting will be a textbook experience for younger generation of actors."

Shatrughan Sinha Was Last Seen In A Cameo In Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

"I can't say no to Dharamji, he is a senior and an elder brother. I did that role out of respect for him. I was also supposed to make an appearance in a song, which featured the Deols with Salman Khan and Sonakshi. Unfortunately, I was in London and couldn't be a part of the song," he told Mumbai Mirror.