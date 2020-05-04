Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor Cannot Be Compared To His Late Father Rishi Kapoor
Last week was a devastating one for the film industry, with the passing away of two cinematic gems- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Irrfan breathed his last because of a colon infection on April 29. The next day, on April 30, Rishi bid adieu to this world after battling leukemia for two years.
Shatrughan Sinha, who worked with Irrfan in Aan: Men At Work and Rishi Kapoor in multiple films, opened up about both the demises while speaking with Mumbai Mirror. He described Rishi as a star-actor and Irrfan as an actor-star.
Shatrughan Sinha Remembers His Naseeb Co-Star
The Kalicharan actor recalled Rishi Kapoor as the most charismatic actor of his time. "After Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, he became the poster boy of romance with his style," he told the leading daily.
'Baap Baap Hota Hai', Says Shatrughan Sinha
Further, speaking about why Rishi's son Ranbir cannot be compared to the late actor, he said, "Ranbir has big shoes to fill because baap baap hota hai. One can't compare the two at the moment." However, he added that Ranbir is a worthy son of a worthy father and a brilliant actor.
On Irrfan Khan's Death
Shotgun Sinha also spoke about Irrfan Khan's death and told the tabloid, "Irrfan was a combination of struggle, determination and conviction. He made his dream come true through hard work. I watched Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium and his acting will be a textbook experience for younger generation of actors."
