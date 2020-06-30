Shekhar Suman After Meeting Sushant Singh Rajput's Father: He Is Still In A State Of Deep Shock

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Is Still In A State Of Deep Shock

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Met Sushant's father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant."

A Few Pictures Of Shekhar Suman's Meeting With Sushant's Family Is Going Viral On The Internet

In one of the snaps, Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh are seen sitting in the drawing room with Sushant's family. Another picture shows Sandip Ssingh applying tika on the late actor's portrait. (Photo credit: Manav Manglani)

Shekhar Suman Also Addressed The Media Post His Visit

The actor posted a video, in which he is seen talking to a group of journalists about his visit. Meanwhile, the actor has demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant's suicide case. The actor has also started a forum called Justice For Sushant for the same.

Meanwhile, Sushant's Close Friend Sandip Ssingh Is Yet To Come To Terms With Sushant's Death

"We all go through ups and downs, I've also been under depression for not being able to make the film I wanted to till now. Par yeh galat raasta chuna usne. (But, he chose the wrong path). Wish he spoke to me once," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Ssingh also urged people to stop speculating about Sushant's death and said, "Whether in career, family, relationship or friendship, they want things to happen quickly. Sushant is gone and it's been a difficult time for his family. But the way many are exploring theories around his death, it seems they already know why this happened. Neither his family nor I know what has actually happened. Police is investigating, let them find out the truth."