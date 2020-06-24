Sona Mohapatra Urges Fans To Pay For Music: We Splurge Money On Shopping But Want Music Free

Sona Asks Fans To Be Aware Of How Musicians Get By

She also asked fans to value their favourite artists, especially while they cannot perform and earn due to the ongoing pandemic. "If you really care about having more music in life, you should know how musicians get by, because it is going to be much much, much tougher in the post-COVID-19 days, please pay to the artiste. No artiste will ask for money, especially the folk singers, who depend on stage shows. Now they have difficulties. An artiste will never ask for money. They will always sing and perform because they are passionate," added the singer.

Sona: Even If Small Amount But Please Pay

"I would like to urge everyone that please value the artiste around you. Whenever you are watching a show, pay the artiste. Even if it is a small amount, but please pay, because you are paying for the lifetime that the artiste has put in to hone his craft. Money is respect in that sense. This is the reason why we do not have so many ticketed shows here in India and I think that should change in the coming days," Sona concluded her statement.

Sona's Reply To A Fan On Twitter

Mohapatra has also been vocal about the ongoing debate on social media. When a fan asked, why a song sung by Arijit Singh was removed from Salman Khan's movie Sultan. Sona replied to the tweet saying, "Unfortunately and sadly, music composers and directors have zero say on who sings their songs. After scores of random rejections on compositions, they'd rather just get a project done with. I respect young Vishal Mishra for having stood his ground to retain my voice in Baby, Gold, RARE."