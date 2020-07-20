Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Paanu On Kangana Ranaut

The Pink actress added, "Yes, I've been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that she and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me is actually an equal level of harassment if not more. All this coz I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders, we all are not bitter people."

Sonakshi Sinha's Post

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who quit Twitter because of the toxicity on the social platform, praised Taapsee for her ‘dignified' response on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha was one of the celebrities and star kids being attacked on social media for favouritism in Bollywood. Other stars include Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others. It all started with Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, which reignited the nepotism debate in the industry.