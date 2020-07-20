    For Quick Alerts
      Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut

      By
      |

      Recently, Kangana Ranaut commented on the clans and favouritism in Bollywood. The actress also tagged Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as B-grade actresses, who are better looking and better actresses than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Taapsee opened up about the comment in a recent interview and said that she too is an outsider but will not glorify her struggles.

      Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut

      Taapsee in the recent interview said, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don't glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn't make me any less of the outsider."

      Taapsee Paanu On Kangana Ranaut

      Taapsee Paanu On Kangana Ranaut

      The Pink actress added, "Yes, I've been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that she and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me is actually an equal level of harassment if not more. All this coz I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders, we all are not bitter people."

      Sonakshi Sinha's Post

      Sonakshi Sinha's Post

      Actress Sonakshi Sinha who quit Twitter because of the toxicity on the social platform, praised Taapsee for her ‘dignified' response on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you."

      Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

      Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

      Sonakshi Sinha was one of the celebrities and star kids being attacked on social media for favouritism in Bollywood. Other stars include Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others. It all started with Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, which reignited the nepotism debate in the industry.

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
