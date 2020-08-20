Sonakshi Sinha: I Was Bullied For My Stand Against Bullying, Hate Has Increased During Lockdown

It can be argued that social media has taken a turn for the worse during the lockdown because of increased trolling and bullying. Sonakshi Sinha buys this argument and says that there is more negativity online than before, and she attributes it to the possibility that people have less to do during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi talked about how people are empowered by their anonymity to bully each other on social media, and that they are abusing their freedom of speech by doing so.

"People feel that by just hiding behind the screen they are anonymous and can say whatever they want to, and in whichever way they want. Definitely, democracy has been misused when it comes to social media and online harassment. People are really taking freedom of speech for granted and mistaking it for freedom to abuse - to which they don't have a right. That's why we are trying to create some awareness and what actions can be taken against those who perpetrate it," Sonakshi said, speaking to Pinkvilla.

Increase in social media bullying has seen a reaction by Bollywood celebrities, who are often targets of trolls, raising their voice against it. Be it through Ananya Panday's 'So Positive' initiative or the 'India Against Abuse' petition signed by many celebrities, the anti-bullying movement by celebrities is growing strong.

Talking about the irony of being bullied for her anti-bullying stance, Sonakshi said, "Yes, I was trolled and bullied even for taking a stand against bullying. People without thinking of anything just go out there and vent their frustration. Especially during the lockdown as people have less to do which is why a lot more negativity and hate are coming out online. Initial thoughts are that it is battle but it's definitely one that needs to begin and we need to fight back."

The actress recently decided to take a break from Twitter, stating that she wanted to stay away from the negativity and protect her sanity.

