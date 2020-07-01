    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out At Instagram For Failing To Block Death Threats Made Against Sister Rhea

      Recently, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor called out Instagram for refusing to pull down death threat comments made against her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor. The Neerja star also slammed the photo-sharing app for their response after her sister reported the abusive comment.

      Sonam Kapoor Stands Up For Sister Rhea

      The actress shared a screenshot of Instagram's response to an abusive comment reported by Rhea, and wrote, "Instagram doesn't think death threats is a violation or their India team can't read Hindi." Instagram had refused to remove the comment mentioning that it didn't go against their community guidelines."

      Rhea Kapoor Is Pissed Off

      The Veere Di Wedding producer wrote, "Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community' safe?", and shared a screenshot of the comment which read, "Tu toh kutte ki maut maregi din (You'll die a dog's death someday)." She further added, "Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn't against your ‘community guideline' Instagram?"

      Sonam Kapoor And Her Family Have Been At The Receiving End Of The Netizen's Wrath Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Posting screengrabs of the abusive messages directed at her, the actress had written, "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others."

      Sonam Kapoor Had Lashed Out At Trolls

      ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor: People Talking About Being Kind Are Doing Worse Things To Others

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sonam Kapoor Appeals For Kindness, 'Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops'

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
