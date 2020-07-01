Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out At Instagram For Failing To Block Death Threats Made Against Sister Rhea

Sonam Kapoor Stands Up For Sister Rhea

The actress shared a screenshot of Instagram's response to an abusive comment reported by Rhea, and wrote, "Instagram doesn't think death threats is a violation or their India team can't read Hindi." Instagram had refused to remove the comment mentioning that it didn't go against their community guidelines."

Rhea Kapoor Is Pissed Off

The Veere Di Wedding producer wrote, "Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community' safe?", and shared a screenshot of the comment which read, "Tu toh kutte ki maut maregi din (You'll die a dog's death someday)." She further added, "Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn't against your ‘community guideline' Instagram?"

Sonam Kapoor And Her Family Have Been At The Receiving End Of The Netizen's Wrath Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Posting screengrabs of the abusive messages directed at her, the actress had written, "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others."

Sonam Kapoor Had Lashed Out At Trolls

