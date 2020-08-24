Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Co-Actor Says, 'Don't Think Mumbai Police Has Done A Great Job'
Saanand Verma who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore has opened up about the actor's death, and the investigation by Mumbai Police that followed. The actor said that he feels the investigation of Sushant's death was not done properly. Last week, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started a fresh probe in the actor's death who passed away on June 14 at his residence.
Saanand told the portal, "I don't think Sushant was the kind of individual who'd have died by suicide. He was a great fighter, a big dreamer from a small town, a super-achiever who never gave up and did wonderfully well in his life. I don't think the Mumbai Police has done a great job in this case. There must be an unknown aspect in his mysterious death that needs to be brilliantly investigated."
Saanand who is also from Patna and like the actor said, he is "extremely grateful to Sushant for being my true inspiration." He recalled being sceptical of taking up TV shows because of how small screen actors are treated differently, but Sushant's success inspired him to take the chance. "I accepted the role of Saxenaji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain because of Sushant Singh Rajput," he added.
"He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing Pavitra Rishta at that time, transforming into a movie star with Kai Po Che, I thought that if he can do it, I can do it," said Saanand.
Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, released in September 2019. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in pivotal roles.
