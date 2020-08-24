Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Co-Actor Says, 'Don't Think Mumbai Police Has Done A Great Job'

Saanand On Mumbai Police's Investigation

Saanand who is also from Patna and like the actor said, he is "extremely grateful to Sushant for being my true inspiration." He recalled being sceptical of taking up TV shows because of how small screen actors are treated differently, but Sushant's success inspired him to take the chance. "I accepted the role of Saxenaji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain because of Sushant Singh Rajput," he added.

Says Sushant Inspired Him To Take A Role In Television

"He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing Pavitra Rishta at that time, transforming into a movie star with Kai Po Che, I thought that if he can do it, I can do it," said Saanand.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, released in September 2019. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in pivotal roles.