Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says Rs 50 Crore Withdrawn From Actor's Account In 3 Years
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh opened up about the missing money from the Bollywood actor's bank account. In several reports, the lawyer claimed that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off his account while he was dating Rhea Chakraborty, in the past one year. Sushant's father has filed an FIR against Rhea under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including fraud and abetment to suicide.
Vikas also claimed Mumbai police is trying to 'derail' the investigation by summoning Bollywood personalities and focusing on the nepotism narrative. Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, Mumbai police said that money had been withdrawn from the actor's account, but it hasn't been directly transferred to Rhea's account.
Vikas told Pinkvilla, "During his stay with Rhea, Rs 17 crore came into the account and Rs 15 crore went out. Now you must appreciate that not a single property was bought, nor was a big car purchased, so where did this money go?" He also added, "As far as the Rs 50 crore is concerned, that is for a three-year period."
Vikas Singh On How Rhea Separated Sushant From Family
Vikas also listed the steps Rhea allegedly took to separate Sushant from his inner circle, "In the offence of abetment of suicide, it is not an offence that happens over a day. It involves a bundle of facts. The bundle of facts, in this case, started when Rhea stopped the access of the father to the son."
Family Could Not Reach Sushant Even Through Bodyguard
He revealed that the frequency of their conversations decreased and couldn't reach the actor even when they tried reaching him through his bodyguard. "That was the first step. The second step was to remove the bodyguard, the servants, the cook from the house. The third step was taking over the bank accounts, the credit cards, the pin numbers. The fourth step was, for the first time, Sushant started taking some medicines. The family doesn't know what medicines he was taking," added Vikas.
Vikas Singh: She Took Over His Mind And His Affairs
He continued that Rhea used to be present at every production meeting with Sushant, and insist that she also be cast in his projects. "She conjured up a situation where she could make him feel there is something wrong with him. She took over his mind and his affairs," the lawyer said.
For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Currently, Mumbai police and Bihar Police are investigating the actor's death from different angles. While fans, some actors and a few politicians are seeking for a CBI probe in the case.
