    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says Rs 50 Crore Withdrawn From Actor's Account In 3 Years

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh opened up about the missing money from the Bollywood actor's bank account. In several reports, the lawyer claimed that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off his account while he was dating Rhea Chakraborty, in the past one year. Sushant's father has filed an FIR against Rhea under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including fraud and abetment to suicide.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Family Lawyer Says Rs 50 Crore Withdrawn From Actors Account In 3 Years

      Vikas also claimed Mumbai police is trying to 'derail' the investigation by summoning Bollywood personalities and focusing on the nepotism narrative. Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, Mumbai police said that money had been withdrawn from the actor's account, but it hasn't been directly transferred to Rhea's account.

      Vikas told Pinkvilla, "During his stay with Rhea, Rs 17 crore came into the account and Rs 15 crore went out. Now you must appreciate that not a single property was bought, nor was a big car purchased, so where did this money go?" He also added, "As far as the Rs 50 crore is concerned, that is for a three-year period."

      Vikas Singh On How Rhea Separated Sushant From Family

      Vikas Singh On How Rhea Separated Sushant From Family

      Vikas also listed the steps Rhea allegedly took to separate Sushant from his inner circle, "In the offence of abetment of suicide, it is not an offence that happens over a day. It involves a bundle of facts. The bundle of facts, in this case, started when Rhea stopped the access of the father to the son."

      Family Could Not Reach Sushant Even Through Bodyguard

      Family Could Not Reach Sushant Even Through Bodyguard

      He revealed that the frequency of their conversations decreased and couldn't reach the actor even when they tried reaching him through his bodyguard. "That was the first step. The second step was to remove the bodyguard, the servants, the cook from the house. The third step was taking over the bank accounts, the credit cards, the pin numbers. The fourth step was, for the first time, Sushant started taking some medicines. The family doesn't know what medicines he was taking," added Vikas.

      Vikas Singh: She Took Over His Mind And His Affairs

      Vikas Singh: She Took Over His Mind And His Affairs

      He continued that Rhea used to be present at every production meeting with Sushant, and insist that she also be cast in his projects. "She conjured up a situation where she could make him feel there is something wrong with him. She took over his mind and his affairs," the lawyer said.

      For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Currently, Mumbai police and Bihar Police are investigating the actor's death from different angles. While fans, some actors and a few politicians are seeking for a CBI probe in the case.

      Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Claims Actor Was Worried About Expenses, Had Confronted Rhea

      Rhea Chakraborty Had Accused Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Of Molesting Her, Says Lawyer

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X