Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Says Rs 50 Crore Withdrawn From Actor's Account In 3 Years

Vikas Singh On How Rhea Separated Sushant From Family

Vikas also listed the steps Rhea allegedly took to separate Sushant from his inner circle, "In the offence of abetment of suicide, it is not an offence that happens over a day. It involves a bundle of facts. The bundle of facts, in this case, started when Rhea stopped the access of the father to the son."

Family Could Not Reach Sushant Even Through Bodyguard

He revealed that the frequency of their conversations decreased and couldn't reach the actor even when they tried reaching him through his bodyguard. "That was the first step. The second step was to remove the bodyguard, the servants, the cook from the house. The third step was taking over the bank accounts, the credit cards, the pin numbers. The fourth step was, for the first time, Sushant started taking some medicines. The family doesn't know what medicines he was taking," added Vikas.

Vikas Singh: She Took Over His Mind And His Affairs

He continued that Rhea used to be present at every production meeting with Sushant, and insist that she also be cast in his projects. "She conjured up a situation where she could make him feel there is something wrong with him. She took over his mind and his affairs," the lawyer said.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Currently, Mumbai police and Bihar Police are investigating the actor's death from different angles. While fans, some actors and a few politicians are seeking for a CBI probe in the case.