Sushant Singh Rajput’s Uncle Claims The Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a rude shock for his family. He was found hanging in his Mumbai home on Sunday, June 14, and the police suspect suicide. But his family seems to think there is more to this, and has demanded a CBI probe into his death, under the suspicion that it may have been murder.

Sushant's maternal uncle, RC Singh told the media that the actor could not have done such a thing, and that he feels there is a conspiracy behind the whole incident. He added that he is finding it difficult to believe that his nephew committed suicide. Saying that they do not trust the state police, they have demanded a probe by a central agency like the CBI.

RC Singh also alleged that the death of Sushant's manager, Disha Salian, which made headlines a week ago, was also murder.

Initial reports on the actor's death suggest that he was suffering from depression, and was receiving treatment for it from the past six months.

FilmiBeat had learnt that Sushant's friends were at home when he allegedly hung himself. They suspected that something was wrong when they did not hear anything from him for a while, and broke open the door.

Sushant had last spoken to his sister and actor Mahesh Shetty. Police will be recording their statements.

Sushant was last seen in the critically and commercially successful film Chhichhore. His last film is going to be Dil Bechara, a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

