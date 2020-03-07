Vicky Kaushal And His Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Have A Blast At A Holi Bash; Viral Videos Out

Lately, rumoured lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been painting the town red with their newfound romance. The two actors are often papped together, which have added more fuel to their dating rumours.

Isha Ambani recently held a pre-Holi party which was attended by many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other. Vicky and Katrina were also a part of this celebration and were seen twinning in white.

The Uri actor looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim with shoes. Meanwhile, Katrina dazzled in an ethnic avatar as she paired a white cami printed top with a skirt and a dupatta.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos from the bash are going viral on social media and some of them feature Vicky and Katrina. In one of them, the two actors are seen shaking a leg to Bollywood songs.

In another video, Vicky is seen helping his lady love Katrina fix her hair and the netizens are already drooling over the Bhoot actor's cute gesture.

Recently, while speaking with a leading daily, Vicky had reacted to his link-up rumours with Katrina and said, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

