Viral Video: Sushant's Sister Priyanka Questions Former Staff Member Over Suspicious Money Transfer
A new video has come to light, which shows Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh questioning a member of his staff about a money related issue. The viral video which was also televised by India Today shows Priyanka and her husband asking a staff member about a suspicious money transfer. The two angrily question a man named Rajat, if money was transferred to a person named Pankaj and who told him to make the transaction.
According to the report in Hindustan Times, Rajat used to handle Sushant's finances before he was let go in 2019. The video was reportedly taken in April 2019, around which Rajat was sacked by Priyanka and her husband, Siddharth after they came across "some alleged transfer that happened to an ex-employee."
In the video, Priyanka threatens to call the police and can be heard saying in Hindi, "You are in a Bollywood star's house," while Siddharth demands to know the name of the person responsible. According to the report, Samuel Miranda was hired as Rajat's replacement. It is to be noted that, Samuel has been named in the Patna FIR filed by Sushant's father, in the CBI FIR and the Enforcement Directorate's probe.
In the recent week, Sushant's relationship with Priyanka has been a matter of debate, as Rhea alleged the siblings had a fallout. Rhea had accused Priyanka of having molested her, which created a barrier between the siblings. Sushant's family lawyer had said that the siblings had made up a few days later, and that "the whole thing was just a ‘mind game' played by Rhea."
"He (Sushant) realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other's strongest emotional support," Sushant's lawyer had told Pinkvilla.
