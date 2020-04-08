Video Alert: Yash & Roohi Call Karan Johar’s Spunky Sunglasses ‘Stupid’, And We Can’t Stop Laughing!

If you want your daily dose of happiness, you should immediately start following Karan Johar on Instagram. The filmmaker keeps sharing hilarious videos of his munchkins- Yash and Roohi and we would be lying if we say that it doesn't entertain us. From taking hilarious jibes at Karan's sartorial choices to teasing Karan over his 'tummy', Yash and Roohi have become everyone's favourite with their funny-yet-cute antics!

Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Pull Karan Johar's Leg As He Gets Body Shamed By His Kids!

A few hours ago, Karan shared a hilarious video of Yash and Roohi, in which the twins can be seen calling Karan's spunky sunglasses 'stupid', and we just can't stop laughing. Have a dekko..

Just like us, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Sussanne Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth Malhotra are in awe of Yash and Roohi.

Anushka, who loves pulling KJo's leg, commented on the video and wrote, "You should lock yourself up in your room." Sidharth, on the other hand, wrote, "God bless ya... adorable."

Many netizens also took a sly dig at Karan, and said that his kids are telling him the same thing which they wanted to tell him. Check out their reactions below..

@dollysharmaaa: "Oh my god your kids man♥♥ what everyone wanted to tell you they have told you😂."

@arshhhhati.pvt: "Your kids are superb like they are just great!💕 They add this pinch of happiness in our days."

@drparidhikhandelwal: "Long videos please... We are relying on ur cuteness... Please spread them more ❤."

@whimsical_wonderment: "Lol i need a daily dose of their entertainment."

@_ibrahimsmommy: "I so look forward to your videos daily. Your kids are gorgeous @karanjohar 🇫🇯🇫🇯❤❤.'

On a related note, speaking of Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he will soon kick-start the shoot of his first period drama, Takht. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

