7 Years Of Kiara Advani: From MS Dhoni To Kabir Singh, Celebrating The Different Facades Of Her Versatility

Seven years ago, Bollywood witnessed the debut of a young girl with ambitions and talent that carved a path for a star, exhibiting her varied skills as a performer through diverse performances and characters that created a mark. Today, Kiara Advani is touted as one of the most popular and loved actresses of the generation with a range of interesting performances that have stayed etched in everyone's minds.

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with Fugly playing Devi that hit the right notes with her sincere performance in a social drama that revolved around the lives of four friends. Shining through with her remarkable skills, Kiara Advani has scaled a spectacular journey with intriguing characters over the years.

With her earnest performance as Sakshi in the biographical drama tracing the life of former Indian cricket skipper MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani won the hearts of the audience becoming a household name. Striking gold with her breakthrough blockbuster Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani emerged as the nationwide sensation earning her identity as the iconic Preethi. Playing the simple, girl-next-door Preethi, Kiara Advani carved her place as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood.

Making an impactful South Indian debut with the blockbuster hit Bharat Ane Nenu alongside Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani conquered the South territory as well with her impressive skills. The actress continues to stir excitement and spark speculations about her South projects as fans and filmmakers are keen to witness the pan-India star in more projects down South.

Kiara Advani created an uproar on social media with her bold performance in Lust Stories that proved to be a turning point in her career. Exhibiting varied layers of versatility, Kiara shone through in an anthology earning critical acclaim for her remarkable performance.

Elevating the bar of her talent, Kiara Advani surprised the critics and masses alike with her intense and gritty portrayal of Nanki in Guilty that put forth her bankability to shoulder a film solely on her merit. Initiating a strong conversation about underlying social issues, Guilty is regarded as one of Kiara's finest performances.

7 Years Of Kriti Sanon: Actress Shares Super Adorable Throwback Pictures From The Sets Of Heropanti, See Below

Standing out in a strong ensemble cast amid Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newzz, Kiara Advani won the hearts of the audience with her goofy and adorable performance as Monica. With consecutive successes at the box office, Kiara welcomed a host of projects exhibiting her star power.

Owning the limelight with her chirpy and bubbly performance in Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani established herself as a bankable performer pulling an entire film with her star value. With a long list of brands to her credit, Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today having interesting projects lined up in the future.

Kiara Advani Drops A Major Hint About Dating Sidharth Malhotra!

From Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Shashank Khaitaan's next, Kiara Advani has got the audience anticipating her releases to witnesses the firework of talent explode on the screen.